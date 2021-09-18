“If I have problems with fans, I’ll leave.”

There was a misunderstanding between Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola and head of the club’s fan movement Kevin Parker. After the game against RB Leipzig, Guardiola urged as many fans as possible to come and support the team at the next match. Parker felt that the Spaniard was complaining about the low number of spectators, and said in response that Josep had better focus on coaching functions.

“I am surprised at the words of this man. I just said that we need support. 10 thousand, 50 thousand, 40 thousand spectators – it doesn’t matter. I just invited people to the stadium. If someone doesn’t come, great. I never have a question: “Why didn’t you come?” Mr. Parker needs to reconsider exactly what I said.

If I have problems with Manchester City fans, I will leave. It’s not a problem. I am one of these fans. From day one, I tried my best to do my job. If people are not happy with me, I’ll just leave. That’s for sure, “Guardiola is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.