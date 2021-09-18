“Inter” scored 6 goals against “Bologna”, Felix freaked out at the referee, Manet and Lewandowski were the record holders. Football September 18

England: Liverpool slam Crystal Palace

The Eagles played confidently at Anfield, even had a couple of killer chances in the first 15 minutes. However, further the game developed exclusively according to the notes of Jurgen Klopp – the possession of his team even exceeded 92%.

Mane scored a goal in the locker room in the 43rd minute – from a corner Salah shot on goal, but did not hit Guaita, Mane finished off into an empty corner and opened the scoring. For the African, this goal was the 100th for Liverpool. The Senegalese also scored in each of his nine matches against Crystal Palace, something no one else has done in the Premier League.

In the second half, the Eagles unsuccessfully flew to the attack: they got two more unanswered goals. First, Salah scored, still peeling off the corner from the opponent. And then Keita loaded on goal from a long distance and scored a very beautiful ball. Liverpool won 4 out of 5 games at the start of the season, while City stalled a bit.

And also in England:

Guardiola’s team never opened Southampton – 0: 0. “Citizens” were catastrophically unlucky. In the first half, the champions did not hit a single shot on target. In the 61st minute, the referee awarded a penalty to City, but it turned out that Walker put his foot out after Armstrong had fallen! Moss ran to watch the episode and canceled the 11-meter one. In the 92nd minute, Man City still scored (this was the only shot on target from the hosts). But VAR took up the episode and canceled the ball: Sterling rushed to finish the shot and got into an offside position. Southampton looked decent and took a well-deserved draw from Etihad.

The long-suffering Arsenal beat Burnley away (1: 0). In the first half, Martin Edegor scored a beautiful free-kick. The Norwegian carefully lifted the ball over the wall and sent it to the upper left corner. Then VAR saved Arteta’s team from a penalty kick. The referee rushed with the appointment of the 11-meter, but listened to the prompts and went to make sure that there was no touch from Ramsdale. The Gunners kept the minimum advantage and moved up to 12th place in the table. Burnley with 1 point remained at 19th.

Spain: Madness on the Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico and Athletic played a match in the best traditions of catenaccio – 0: 0. Griezmann had a couple of chances to bring his team forward, but the Frenchman was very unlucky at the gates of his former team. In general, the Basques looked more convincing and were much closer to the goal. Football ended in the 78th minute, when João Felix first received a yellow for the go-ahead, and a couple of seconds later another – for arguing with the referee (called him crazy). Until the end of the meeting, the players fouled, received cards and argued with the referee, but did not score.

João Felix, Atlético Photo: Getty Images

And also in Spain:

Radamel Falcao made a successful debut for Rayo Vallecano. The Colombian managed to score in the first match for the new club. The forward came on as a substitute against Getafe in 71 minutes and strengthened the bees’ advantage just 10 minutes after the opening. Also goals were scored by Oscar Trejo in the 9th minute and Pathé Ciss in the 78th minute. Confident victory of Rayo over Getafe – 3: 0.

Italy: Kokorin’s gross foul and defeat in Milan

The Genoa – Fiorentina match turned out to be with a Russian accent. Firstly, this season of Serie A, Alexander Kokorin finally made his debut. The last time a player entered the field wearing an Italian club shirt was back in the spring, and played 94 minutes in total. Kokorin came on as a substitute and immediately almost retired – in a dangerous tackle he flew into the opponent’s leg. VAR considered the episode for a long time, but the judge took pity on the promising Russian striker – Alexander got off with only yellow. In Fiorentina’s social networks, the Russian footballer was heavily criticized – because of his extravagant act, the “violets” could miss the victory.

The Genoese included ex-Zenit players Ernani and Domenico Criscito. The latter even scored, having implemented a penalty in the last seconds when the score was 0: 2.

Alexander Kokorin Photo: Getty Images

And also in Italy:

Inter at home smashed Bologna with a score of 6: 1. Already in the 6th minute, the Nerazzurri took the lead. Lautaro Martinez worked on the closure and brought the hosts ahead. Then, on the 31st, Shkrinyar, after serving with a corner head, brought the ball into the goal. After 3 minutes, another one flew into the gates of Bologna – Nicolo Burrella punished the inattentive defender of the guests. The goal extravaganza was continued by Vesino and Dzeko, Edin scored a double. Teate scored a consolation goal for Bologna in the end. In the table “Inter” is in 5th place, “Bologna” – in 7th.

Salernitana received Atalanta at home. And if you suddenly didn’t find the familiar face of Alexey Miranchuk on the bench, it’s not because he didn’t make it into the application. This time the Russian midfielder came out in the starting lineup of Gian Piero Gasperini. In the first half, fresh Miranchuk handed out passes with his heel, won the horse fight and was generally quite noticeable on the field, but the coach still did not like his actions. During the break, Aleksey gave way to Ilicic on the pitch, who became one of the heroes of the match.

On the 75th minute, right after the Salernitana player hit the post, the Slovene fled into a counterattack, pushed the defender and passed it to Zapata, who put the ball into the net. Atalanta won with a minimum score, took 3 points from Salerno and moved up to 10th position in the table.

Star rookie Franck Ribery made his debut with Salernitana. The team’s game was built around the 38-year-old Frenchman, who was blown away by the end of the first half and was replaced.

France: reigning champion flew into Lance

“Lille” unsuccessfully went to visit “Lance”. In general, the game was equal, but the owners were more fortunate. The only goal in the final 20 minutes was scored by Polish midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski. In the 80th minute, Said Wesley scored, but the referee looked at the VAR and saw a microscopic offside position. The reigning champion dropped to 13th place in the table, Lance – the second.

Germany: Bayern crushed Bochum, Lewandowski’s record

In Germany, Bayern won again with a hockey score. This time, Loewy and company slammed Bochum – 7: 0, and Robert extended his streak at Bayern to 19 matches in all tournaments. In the Bundesliga, Robert scored in the 13th home game and Lewandowski broke the record of Gerd Müller and Jupp Heinkes – they scored in 12 home games.

Robert Lewandowski Photo: Getty Images

