Interia (Poland): there is confirmation, President Putin spoke out | Policy | Inosmi

Putin accepted Xi Jinping’s invitation and will go to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Russian athletes cannot compete under their own flag, but they won many medals at the Summer Games in Tokyo. Readers draw attention to the IOC’s double standards and, moving from sports to politics, fear the union of China and Russia.

RIA Novosti confirmed, referring to the words of Minister Sergei Lavrov, that Russian President Vladimir Putin will go to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, that is, he has accepted China’s invitation.

Russian athletes are prohibited from participating in international competitions (including the Olympics) under their own flag. The Russian anthem is not played at the awards ceremony either. Some Russians, on the basis of an appropriate permit, are granted the right to take part in competitions under a neutral flag. This is a consequence of a doping scandal, in which even state structures were implicated. This is how the situation looked at the Games in Pyeongchang (2018), Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2021). At the latter, representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee won 71 medals, including 20 gold.

An interesting collision arose after the return of Russian athletes from Tokyo. President Putin wanted to congratulate his compatriots on the successes in Japan. There was only one condition: the Olympic medalists had to self-isolate for a week before meeting with the head of state.

Reader Comments:

sie pytam

Will he also visit the laboratory in Wuhan on the occasion?

Torsten

He would have tried to refuse! Russia has already become a vassal of China, so Putin did not “accept the invitation”, but was summoned.

Janusz

Russia will establish economic and military relations with China, and this will radically change the military and geopolitical situation in the world.

Pola

This is very bad news! The two powers conspire against everyone else. The worst can be expected, that is, war. An unpredictable Putin and the Chinese are a disastrous set.

HAN

China has an offer to Russia that it cannot refuse, only His Excellency Chinese President Xi Jinping has not yet released the details. When Putin gets to know him, his head and stomach will hurt.

Ii

Russia is strengthening its relationship with China, and ultimately they will make the stupid EU coal-backer run out of fuel as Russia negotiates with Beijing to boost gas supplies.

Mann

The Chinese shook hands with Putin. Unfortunately, this Olympiad is starting to remind me a bit of the Summer Games in Berlin. If only four years later the war did not start.

Was

How is it: Russia was not at the Olympics, but she took third place in the medal standings?

Bob

The Olympic Committee, made up of leftists, punishes only Russian athletes! Americans should be banned from cycling for life. Others are forgiven, but not the Russians. This is already starting to look ridiculous.

Jan

The West is afraid of the Russian anthem, like the devil of holy water.

Ciekawe

Was the old man in Washington also invited? Even if so, he probably already forgot about it.

POWTÓRKA

The US is likely to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing, I wonder if Poland will join them?