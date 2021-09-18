Internal document reveals details about Apple Watch Series 7

A few days ago, Apple officially introduced the Watch Series 7 smartwatch, but did not disclose a number of technical characteristics of the gadget. Now, the network sources have at their disposal an internal company document that bridges this gap.

It is reported that the new product carries on board the S7 System-in-Package (SiP) processor, which is said to provide a 20 percent performance increase over the S5 SiP in the Apple Watch SE. The built-in flash memory is 32 GB.

The equipment includes a Wi-Fi 802.11b / g / n wireless adapter that supports 2.4 and 5 GHz frequency bands. In addition, there is a Bluetooth 5.0 controller. Supported work in cellular LTE networks.

The 41 mm model weighs 32 g in the aluminum case, 42.3 g in the stainless steel case and 37 g in the titanium version. For the 45 mm version, these values ​​are 38.8, 51.5 and 45.1 g, respectively. The full list of characteristics is presented below (click to enlarge):

It is worth noting that Apple Watch Series 7 will be able to function offline for up to 18 hours. The Quick Charge function replenishes 80% of the energy in approximately 45 minutes.