“Irony of Fate” will be filmed in Hollywood in the American way

Julia Roberts’s niece will play one of the main roles in the remake of the popular Soviet film.

Russian director Marius Weisberg will shoot in Hollywood an English-language version of Eldar Ryazanov’s popular Soviet film “The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!”, In which American actors will play, Central Partnership studio reports. Filming will begin in Boston this summer.

The film, like the original version, will be about love that suddenly arose between two strangers who met by chance on New Year’s Eve.

The film stars Emma Roberts, Thomas Mann, Garrett Hedlund and Britt Robertson. Who will play whom is still unknown. But, for example, Emma and Garrett are a couple in real life, and not so long ago they had their first child.

One of the roles will be played by Emma Roberts, the niece of Julia Roberts [+–]

Weisberg himself, Vladimir Koshelev worked on the script, and from the American side, Tiffany Paulsen, known for her work on the comedy “Couple for the Holidays”, joined in its creation. The project will be produced by Vincent Newman, Marius Weisberg, Vladimir Koshelev and Marina Bespalova.

Marius Weisberg is already known to the audience for his works “The Grandmother of Easy Acts” and “Love in the Big City”. On a page on the social network Instagram, he shared the news about the upcoming filming, noting that “every New Year, now all America will be on TV !!!”.

Recall that in 2007 Timur Bekmambetov filmed the sequel to the popular TV movie “The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!” The picture was released on the eve of the New Year and was met ambiguously by viewers and critics. In their opinion, in terms of depth and soulfulness, the new picture was not even close to the original source.

Last year, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal, by its decision of 10/06/2020 in the case on the claim of the Inter TV channel to the National Council on TV and Radio Broadcasting, confirmed the legality of the “warning announcement” “to TV channels for showing films, the participants of which are persons included in the List of persons who pose a threat national security. ”Among the pictures was” The Irony of Fate “.