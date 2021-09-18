Jez Corden: Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Game Will Be Multiplatform

Last week, an insider and author of the XboxEra portal Nick Baker stated that the game about Indiana Jones from MachineGames will be an Xbox console exclusive. Then the editor Windows Central Jez Corden noted that this information may not be confirmed, and now during the new release of the podcast, The Xbox Two gave a more detailed comment.

Corden heard from his trusted source ahead of E3 2021 that the game is being created with the expectation of a multi-platform release, but at the same time he did not rule out that Baker might have had more recent information …

“Perhaps Nick has more recent information and something has changed. Maybe Microsoft bought the contract from Disney, and now, perhaps the game has become an exclusive, but I was previously told that it will be multiplatform. I cannot say definitively right now. that Nick is wrong, but my information suggests that the project will be multiplatform. “

The game about Indiana Jones was announced after the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, but apart from a short teaser, nothing was said about the project.

Earlier chapter Xbox Phil Spencer stated that the purpose of the purchase Bethesda first of all was the release of exclusives for platforms where there is Xbox Game Pass, however, did not argue that this will affect absolutely all Bethesda games. According to him, in the future, some projects may continue to appear on other platforms as a consequence of the legacy, or under contractual obligations. …

