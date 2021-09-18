Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder 19 years together: a rare photo of a couple

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder celebrate 19 years of marriage. The couple are one of the strongest and happiest couples in Hollywood. In honor of the pomegranate wedding, the famous American actress shared a rare photo with her husband.

EXCLUSIVE – Julia Roberts, left, and Daniel Moder in the audience at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theater LA Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frank Micelotta / Invision for the Television Academy / AP Images)

On her personal Instagram account, the 53-year-old Oscar winner posted a selfie taken on the beach. In the frame, she appeared in a baseball cap and sunglasses, tenderly hugging her 52-year-old husband.

“19 years old. Just getting started!” – Julia Roberts signed the publication.

The couple met in 2001 on the set of The Mexican, in which Roberts starred with Brad Pitt. The lovers married on July 4, 2002 at their own ranch in Taos, New Mexico. The couple are raising 16-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas, as well as 14-year-old son Henry.

“True happiness is the feeling you get when the people you love are happy,” Julia Roberts recently said in an interview, talking about what brings her joy.

