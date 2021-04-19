Julia Roberts is the new Chopard Ambassador

And also the face of the Chopard Happy Sport campaign

The owner of the most beautiful and recognizable smile in Hollywood became the Ambassador of the Chopard Jewelry House. The actress has a close relationship with the brand. She has chosen the Maison’s lavish jewelry on several occasions to highlight her elegant attire. Think of her appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, when she presented the film “Financial Monster”, or her look at the 2019 Golden Globes – a necklace with a massive green stone and earrings helped the actress achieve the perfect images.

Julia Roberts wearing Chopard jewelry













On April 20, the world will see the Happy Diamonds ad campaign, in which Julia took part. The Jewelry House will also present two new chronographs as part of the Happy Sport campaign. According to Chopard, Julia is “an inspiring, elegant and strong woman who best embodies the spirit of the ‘lucky diamonds’.” Director, screenwriter and clipmaker Xavier Dolan worked on the campaign.