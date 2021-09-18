Khusnutdinov: “I was influenced by training as a child with Gusev and Kucherov”: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

SKA striker Marat Khusnutdinov, recognized as the best rookie of the first week of the season, spoke in an interview with KHL.ru about training with Kucherov and Gusev, playing in a new position and expectations from the second MFM.

Debut Marat Khusnutdinova in the KHL took place last season, when SKA was forced to massively involve young people in the absence of sick base players. Subsequently, the young center of the “army team” went to the youth world championship and even played at the Eurotour for the senior Russian team. But it was there that he received a shoulder injury, due to which he was eliminated for six months. However, from the very first games of the preseason, Khusnutdinov made it clear that he would not be an extra on Valery Bragin’s team. Coming out on the attacking flank, he scored 4 (1 + 3) points in the first three games of the new season and became the best KHL rookie in the first week.

“While I was injured, I watched games and talked a lot with analysts.”

– You became the best rookie of the first week of the KHL. How did the start of the season meet your expectations from the start of the season?

– We worked all summer to start the season well. So it was expected. I also expected something like this from myself.

– This is the first step towards the Cherepanov prize. Is this an important reward for you?

– I think this is the main goal after the Gagarin Cup. It will be very nice if we manage to take it.

– Last season you had 12 games for SKA in the KHL. Are Marat Khusnutdinov two different players now and a year ago?

– I think yes. In the first season, I played at different speeds. He made his debut, played several matches and was injured. During my absence, I talked a lot with analysts. Now it is possible to rebuild. I went to the training camp with a fresh head.

– In which direction did you rebuild?

– I paid attention to all aspects. While I was injured, especially in the first month, there was not much to do. I watched how the attack and defense could be improved. I fully analyzed my game.

– Have you reviewed your games first of all?

– I watched several of my matches, but mostly I watched SKA. He came to the playoffs, looked over the sides at the team. I noticed some points for myself.

– You haven’t played hockey for six months. Terrible time?

– Indeed, a terrible feeling. I would not wish anyone to go through this. But all the same, it was necessary to look for the positive, to start from something. I tackled my shoulder, watched a lot of hockey. In general, the rehabilitation was good.

– Is this the first such serious injury in your career?

– No, in 2018 I broke my collarbone. But it was a little easier there. You put the plate, it overgrows and you can already play. There are much more nuances with the shoulder, starting with the fact that it needs to be downloaded.

– I heard that even before the gathering of the youth team in Sochi, you might not have time to recover.

– No, the terms were already approaching by that moment, everything was with a margin. We talked with the rehabilitation therapists, they gave the go-ahead. We saw how the hand feels on the ice.

“Center-forwards can play anywhere, Fedorov did better in defense than many defenders.”

– You, the center forward, were first used by Igor Larionov on the flank, and now in the club Valery Bragin. Was this decision explained to you?

– Igor Nikolaevich said that there is a big plus in the double center. Both I and Fedya Svechkov, on occasion, could work in defense. At first, of course, it was uncomfortable, but I got used to it. Larionov said: no matter where you play, it is important how you play. I’m not complaining, everything is fine.

– In SKA, you were transferred to the flank, after seeing what worked well in the youth team?

– Probably so. Nothing much was said here. They put it on the edge and off we go.

– This is not due to the fact that you are undesirable to play on the face-offs due to a shoulder injury?

– No. There was nothing like that. It doesn’t hurt me to play face-offs.

– What do you think you are missing to play in the center at the KHL level?

– Why not enough? There is enough of everything. Everything else is at the discretion of the coach, where he sees me, where I will bring the most benefit to the team. If necessary, then I will go to the defense for a couple of games.

– Was there such a precedent in your career?

– As a child, yes. When we beat an opponent with a large score, Gennady Gennadyevich Kurdin transferred the defenders to the attack, and the attackers to the defense. I wanted our head to start working differently.

– Can you imagine that you will spend half of the season in defense, as Sergei Fedorov once did?

– Oh sure. Center forwards are versatile players. We can play anywhere: on the edge and on the defensive. Wherever. Fedorov, on the other hand, managed to play better in defense than many defenders.

– With a center like Joonas Kemppainen, is there a lot to forget about the rough work?

– In SKA, everyone plays defensively, everyone plays attacking. There is no hard division.

– During the time you were away, another young center appeared in SKA – Fedor Svechkov. During the season, Mikhail Vorobyov drove up. Not crowded?

– No, we are not complaining. Everything is fine.

– You are given a lot to play in unequal compositions. If you are good in the majority and minority in the MHL, will you be fine in the KHL as well?

– I think yes. If you have a head and skills, then why not? It mostly depends on the head. You need to be sure that you can give up, quit with men too. Somewhere do not be shy.

– Everyone wants to score and play in the majority. Can you enjoy playing in the minority?

– Of course. If the team survived in the minority – this is a big plus, a charge of positive emotions.

– Whose crew of the majority impressed you especially from those whom you opposed at the start of the season?

– “Avtomobilist”, perhaps.

– You bring the puck into the zone very often. According to statistics – most often in the team. Do coaches assign such functions to you, or does it happen on an ad-hoc basis?

– All according to the situation, of course. There is no such thing that in training they come up and say: “we take the puck through you.”

– How is such a component obtained?

– Speed ​​and playful thinking. You need to understand when to send the transmission, when to pause.

– And you bring the puck mainly at speed, without casts. There is a risk in this. Do the coaches pull back?

– Yes, I do not remember that I somehow took particular risks. I try to play reliably. If I feel that I can leave or enter the zone with control, I will definitely come. Nobody forbids me for sure.

“Kucherov, Gusev and Ozhiganov came to school, talked with Kurdin, trained with us”

– Did Gennady Kurdin put a game trick in you?

– Of course. Everything has been going on since childhood. Gennady Gennadievich fiddled with this a lot, there were enough game exercises. Thanks to him. Now I can make non-standard decisions in many situations.

– Coaches of the old formation often say that play thinking develops through engaging in other playing sports. Did Kurdin practice something similar?

– Of course. We played both football and basketball. We devoted a lot of time to a handball – there is not such a big clearing as in football. The arms are developed, the legs are running, the head is working.

– Have you ever come close to leaving hockey for another sport?

– No way. Despite the fact that I was good everywhere, hockey was in the first place. It wasn’t even discussed. I still like to throw the ball into the hoop or play football, but it’s all in the form of entertainment.

– Kurdin leaves the impression of a rather tough person. How does he develop players who are not afraid to make mistakes?

– I would not say that he is some kind of tough or harsh. He always speaks to his face. Even if you didn’t play the best way in a winning match, he will come up and tell you about it. Of course, when you are a child, it is not always possible to accept it. But with age, you realize that Kurdin is one of the few.

– When you were a teenager, other pupils of Kurdin – Nikita Kucherov and Nikita Gusev – were already playing at a high level. Did the coach give them an example?

– Of course! He constantly showed how the same Gusev plays in the majority. He cited as an example how Kucherov played in a given situation. Moreover, Kucherov, Gusev and Ozhiganov often came to school after the season. We rode with us, talked with Gennady Gennadievich.

– Did the presence of such players nearby influenced your formation as a hockey player?

– Definitely. We saw what kind of players Kurdin brought up. They trained with us too, worked out the outputs “2 in 1”, for example. Everything is at the highest level! It affected all the boys.

– When SKA met Igor Ozhiganov, did he remember you?

– At first, probably, he did not distinguish who is who. We had 50-60 little boys, go – remember. But considering that he came to school year after year, we met. In SKA, of course, we already communicated well.

– Who is closer to you as a player: Kucherov or Gusev?

– Probably Kucherov is a little closer. But they are different players. It’s hard to compare them.

“To understand what scale Larionov was, you don’t even have to watch his games.”

– It seemed to me that now you feel more relaxed in the attack than in the past MFM.

– I agree. I feel much more confident in the attack. Again, the injury affected me greatly. It was time to see what I was doing wrong.

– Did Larionov, by chance, ask you to play with an emphasis on defense and to insure Amirov and Podkolzin more?

– No no. Igor Nikolaevich would never say that. Everyone should play with him both in defense and attack.

– Many youth players speak of him as a great player, but he played before you were born. Do you have any idea what kind of hockey player Larionov was?

– I can imagine it very well. To understand what kind of player Igor Nikolaevich was, you don’t even have to watch games with his participation. This is understandable by communication, by understanding the game. But, of course, the guys and I collectively watched both the game cuts and the “Russian Five” – ​​right at the past MFM.

– What are your expectations from the upcoming MFM, the second in your career?

– I can’t wait for the start of the training camp. I’d like to get even for the past year.

– What conclusions did you draw from last year’s tournament?

– There are nuances about what to work on. I will not reveal all the secrets.

– So far, nothing is clear about the restrictions. The second MFM without fans – will it be too much?

– At the last MCHM it was hard, unusual. But now everyone is used to it. If there are empty stands again, no one will be surprised. In Russia, all the guys have already gone through this.

– How has the youth team changed over the year?

– We also play attacking hockey. The line-up, of course, has changed, but the main thing is that all the guys understand what we are going to play.

– You will be one of the few who will go to Canada with the experience of playing at the MFM. How comfortable are you as a leader?

– Throughout my childhood, right up to graduation, I was a captain. So this is not a problem for me.

“My decision to go to SKA was influenced by the example of Podkolzin”

– If you go back. How was the decision to move from Vityaz to SKA made?

– SKA is probably the best system in Russia. It helps players develop. Moving to St. Petersburg was the right decision.

– Did Vasily Podkolzin’s example play a role then?

– Of course. We talked a lot about how things work in SKA. This then influenced my decision.

– Does it bother you that at SKA they firstly rely on some young players, then they are pushed aside and they begin to involve others?

– It is clear that there is crazy competition in SKA. One of the largest in Russian hockey. So, you need to win a place in the composition and prove every day.

– Isn’t it better to develop where you are the first “guy in the village”?

– Better to step out of your comfort zone. This is more beneficial for development. If you feel good in the village, go to the city and try to be the best in the city.

– What exactly is it about SKA that you couldn’t get at Vityaz or another club?

– Development coaches, physical training coaches. About “Hockey City” I generally keep quiet. I think everyone understands that it has no analogues in Russia.

Dossier

Marat A. Khusnutdinov

Born on July 17, 2002 in Moscow

Career: 2019-2020 – SKA-1946 (MHL), 2020 – present – SKA.

Achievements: silver medalist of the junior world championship (2019), winner of the Glinka-Gretzky Cup (2019).