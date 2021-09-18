Konstantin Lepekhin: Without the limit, only foreigners would play for Zenit in the Champions League

– Did you expect more from Zenit’s attack? – No, the game ahead was predictable. When a team has to defend a lot, the front line is cut off from the rest, the attackers try to create alone. And creating chances at the Chelsea goal is difficult for any team in Europe! Nevertheless, Zenit created something and could score. Yes, it happened at the end of the match, but let’s take into account the level of the opponent. I think Zenit took this into account and therefore acted cautiously. Even when the opportunity arose for a sharp attack, they preferred not to move far and keep the position in their own half.

– But even statistically, Chelsea’s advantage was expected to be very different. What prevented the Champions League winner from playing more convincingly against Zenit? – It’s always a two-way process. And Zenit prevented the opponent from playing stronger, and Chelsea, for some reason, looked weaker than usual. From the outside it seemed that the matter was in psychology – the mood of the teams looked different. If for Zenit the match at Stamford Bridge was overwhelming, then the owners of readiness it was not enough to squeeze out everything possible. Chelsea’s mood was not the same as in English Premier League games.

– So it helped Zenit more than the owners? – The results of Zenit in the two previous Champions League draws forced to moderate expectations. Against this background, what was shown by the blue-white-blue in the match against Chelsea, rather, pleased. Zenit exceeded expectations, while its opponent, on the contrary, played below their level. But you don’t need to overestimate Zenit’s game at Stamford Bridge. Because the score is still 1: 0 in favor of Chelsea. And with all possible optimism, the question remains: if Zenit played so well, why did he lose?

– Does it add excitement or, on the contrary, liberates? – Everyone is individual. The main thing is that the atmosphere of any English stadium adds to the desire to play good football and helps to do it.

– In 2000, you played for Zenit with English Bradford in the Intertoto Cup semifinals. What comparisons are relevant here? – The atmosphere of an English stadium. England is the birthplace of football, the stadiums there give off a special atmosphere – usually full and always noisy stands, football fans understand football, all this adds to the mood. In addition, at Stamford Bridge, the surroundings are probably cooler than what we saw then in Bradford.

“CHISTYAKOV PLAYED WELL, BUT THE DEFENDER’S FINAL ASSESSMENT GIVES A SCORE ON THE BOARD”

– Whose absence on the pitch did Zenit have to regret?

– About anyone. All those who entered the field played well and coped with their task. I see no reason to complain about Lovren’s absence and to assert that Zenit would defend more reliably with the Croatian defender. Dejan’s performance has not given confidence in this lately. Right-back Vyacheslav Karavaev did not enter the field in England either, but he was also successfully replaced – Alexey Sutormin closed this position.

– Dmitry Chistyakov, who played instead of Lovren, was delighted after the match. But Romelo Lukaku scored the only goal from under Chistyakov.

– You correctly pointed out the contradiction here. On the one hand, Chistyakov played with dignity – he managed to insure, won the fight, but in the only scoring episode, he missed the opponent. I was taught from childhood that it is precisely such moments that should be decisive in assessing the game of a defender. If you play reliably for 89 minutes, and at the last minute make a productive mistake, then it crosses out all the good things. It was like this during my playing career, but I don’t know how it is now.

– Is Chelsea’s only goal more of Lukaku’s skill or Chistyakov’s mistake?

– Most goals are scored when these factors are combined. It is rare for a team to concede the ball only because of one player’s fault. The goal against Zenit came after a very good cross behind the defender’s head, this cross could have been prevented. Lukaku “fell off” behind the opponent’s back – this is just the strong quality of the striker. And Chistyakov did not have enough half a meter to get ahead of the opponent. In that episode, everything played against Zenit. This happens.

– Do you see the potential for Dmitry Chistyakov to become Zenit’s main defender?

– If they put him on, he will show himself. Once again – I see no reason to believe that with Lovren in the center of defense “Zenith” stronger. I do not consider the Croat to be a super-reliable defender. But we will not praise Chistyakov either. He played only one Champions League match.

– For some reason, the football community passed by the fact that for Zenit the Russian center-back, and even his own pupil, is something new. This is the first time this has happened in the Champions League.

– And good! Sooner or later it had to happen. But one may ask: if there were no limit, Chistyakov would have had a chance to play in the Champions League. Of course not. Without a limit, not only Chistyakov, any Russian would not have had a chance to be on the field. You have to be objective – clubs in Zenit’s capabilities can buy players with minimal risks – those who already ready to play in the Champions League. Dmitry Chistyakov was released – he played well. But whether Sergey Semak will risk putting him in the next Champions League match is a question.

– And how was it in such situations at Zenit of your time? When the main player in his position was successfully replaced by a reservist.

– Differently. It used to be that a young footballer showed himself well and continued to play constantly. And sometimes, even after a successful substitution, the main player returned to the starting lineup. This was decided individually.

– What factors influenced further trust in the player who took the chance?

– Much depended on the comparison of the level of the players. Each coach evaluates them more than one match, the overall level represents. A good game gave more chances to gain a foothold in the squad if the level was comparable. If someone replaced a obviously stronger player, he then returned to the starting lineup. And this decision was clear to everyone.

– Finally, back to expectations. Have they changed after the match with Chelsea?

– No, they remained the same as after the draw. A good result for Zenit will be the third place, which will allow them to continue the struggle for participation in the Europa League playoffs. Is it realistic to take the second? It takes a lot of luck for that. To cling to second place, the desire and qualities shown from the match against Chelsea are not enough. Our football is now at such a level that it takes a lot of luck to fight for the Champions League playoffs.