Kovar left Avtomobilist

The Avtomobilist press service announced the departure of the Czech goalkeeper Jakub Kovar.

– Unfortunately, following the results of pre-season training and the first match of the season, the goalkeeper came to the conclusion that for health reasons will not be able to help our team this season… In this regard, Avtomobilist and Jakub Kovarzh came to a mutual decision to terminate cooperation, while the rights to the goalkeeper until April 30, 2022 in the KHL remain with our club…

We thank Yakub for many years of performing in our club! The goalkeeper played in Yekaterinburg for more than seven years, and the new season was supposed to be his eighth in Avtomobilist’s jersey! Alas, these plans were not destined to come true.

381 matches, 43 “crackers”, 9990 thrown backs, three participation in the KHL stars match and branded victorious somersaults – Yakub’s game for Avtomobilist will forever remain in the memory of the Ural fans. The Czech goalkeeper has become a real symbol of the team and a favorite of the stands! Yekaterinburg is the place where Yakub will always be welcome! We wish our goalkeeper good luck in his future life, solving health problems and returning to the ice! Goodbye, Yakub! – the club said in a statement.

Kovarzh played for Avtomobilist from 2013 to 2016, and then from 2017. As part of the Yekaterinburg club, he played 381 matches. In March, the 33-year-old goalkeeper underwent knee surgery, and later said that he had not fully recovered from the operation.