Kovarj: my partners were the most outstanding hockey players

Goalkeeper Jakub Kovar, who left Avtomobilist, wrote a farewell letter to Instagram.

“Dear fans of Yekaterinburg! It is with great sadness that I must inform you that my state of health does not allow me to continue playing for the Avtomobilist club, which has become my home. This is a very difficult moment, but I will keep in my heart the memories of all the seasons spent with the letter “A” on my chest. It was a long journey, full of victories and defeats, fun and tears. During the 7 years that I spent in Yekaterinburg, I met many wonderful people whom I can call my friends (especially Denis Pyankov), my partners were the most outstanding hockey players of our time, I was surrounded by professionals in their field, and in the stands I was supported by the most dedicated and sincere fans! Together with you, we have grown and developed from a club that is fighting to get into the playoffs to an ambitious team that sets the highest goals. My heart will stay here with you, in my beloved city, my home arena “Uralets”. I will miss you all very much, thank you for the fond memories.

With love, Jakub Kovar, ”the hockey player wrote.