Lasitskene could not hold back her tears during the filming of “Evening Urgant” :: Olympiad Diaries :: RBC Sport

The athlete was shown a recording of her victorious jump at the Tokyo Olympics under the comments of her husband, journalist Vladas Lasickas

Read us on News News

Photo: mago images / Beautiful Sports / TASS



Olympic champion in track and field athletics Russian Maria Lasitskene could not hold back her tears during the filming of the show “Evening Urgant”, RIA Novosti reports. In the European part of Russia, the program will go on the air at 23:35 Moscow time, but the recording is already in regions located in other time zones.

During the filming, the presenter Ivan Urgant showed the athlete a recording of the athlete’s victorious jump under the comments of her husband, journalist Valads Lasickas. Later, he also appeared in the studio and talked about his emotions from his wife’s performance. “At that moment I seemed to have died and resurrected five times!” – he said. After that, the presenter could not hold back the tears.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Maria Lasitskene won her first Olympic medal in her career. During the final attempt, she managed to show the result of 2.04 m.

She later won the final stage of the Diamond League, where she climbed 2.05 m.

Maguchikh words “there was an instruction” assessed the results of the scandal with Lasitskene



For Lasitskene, this is the fifth victory in the Diamond League. In addition, she became the world champion three times.

Maria and Vladas have been married since March 2017.