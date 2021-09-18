L’Equipe found out Messi’s salary at Paris Saint-Germain :: Football :: RBC Sport

In the first year, the salary of the Argentine striker will be € 30 million.If he stays with PSG for the second and third seasons, he will receive another € 10 million per year as a loyalty bonus

Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images



Argentine striker Lionel Messi can earn € 110 million in three years of appearances at Paris Saint-Germain, L’Equipe reports.

In the first year, the 34-year-old Argentine salary will be € 30 million after taxes. At the same time, Messi will receive € 1 million in cryptocurrency. For the second and third seasons, the forward will receive a loyalty bonus of € 10 million per year.

The Argentinean signed a two-year contract with PSG on August 10, with the possibility of a one-year extension. Previously, he played for Barcelona, ​​which he left after the expiration of the contract.

Earlier it was reported that Barcelona still owes Messi € 52 million. The Argentinean agreed that the salary payment will be paid in installments, this was asked by the former president of the club, Josep Bartomeu. Barcelona expects to fully pay off its debt to Messi during 2021 and 2022.

According to El Mundo, Messi has earned € 555 million net of taxes over the past four years, including € 78 million for his loyalty to the club. As a result, taking into account taxes, Messi’s salary at the club was € 75 million per year, and taking into account the bonus, it reached € 82 million.

Forbes noted that Messi could earn up to $ 165 million a year (the sum of salaries and bonuses). This is an unrivaled indicator in team sports, the newspaper reported.

In Barcelona, ​​Messi became a ten-time Spanish champion, seven times won the country’s Cup and eight – the Super Cup. Messi also won four Champions League victories with Barcelona, ​​won the UEFA Super Cup and the World Club Championship three times.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or six times, which is a record. Argentinian – Olympic champion (2008), World Championship silver medalist (2014), America’s Cup winner (2021).