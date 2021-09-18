Lokomotiv players in FIFA 22: Ze Luis is the best, Anjorin is on the level of Rothenberg

Electronic Arts has published the characteristics of Lokomotiv players’ cards in FIFA 22. The highest ratings were given to Ze Luis, Guilherme Marinato and Pablo Nascimento – 77 points each. Fyodor Smolov and Anton Miranchuk got one point lower.

Tino Angorina’s card rating was only 62, which is one of the lowest among the squad. The footballer was hired as a star, and he managed to score only one important goal in the Europa League in the match against Olympique Marseille. It is noteworthy that Alexis Bek Bek is not on the list of players, although he has already managed to play several matches for the team. But there is Zé Luis, who did not stand out for a large number of performances, but headed the roster in terms of ratings.

Earlier, Electronic Arts showed the top football players of the Italian Serie A. Ciro Immobile and Paulo Dybala received 87 points each, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 84.





FIFA 22 will be released on October 1, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. The game will update the Pay Attention system.