Manchester United have decided on the main transfer goal

The leader of London West Ham, Declan Rice, became the transfer target of another representative of the English Premier League.

According to The Independent, Manchester United wants to see the midfielder in their ranks. The Mancunians are planning to formalize the transition of the 22-year-old midfielder to the summer transfer window. It is worth noting that the bosses of the London club want to bail out about 117 million euros from the sale of Declan.

The midfielder took part in four matches this season, gave an assist and received two yellow cards.

Rice’s contract with the Hammermen runs until the summer of 2024. According to the portal Transfermarkt, its cost is 70 million.