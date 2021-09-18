Massa: Verstappen can and should take risks

Felipe Massa, a former Formula 1 driver, believes Max Verstappen can afford to take risks with Lewis Hamilton. According to the 2008 vice-champion of the world, the Dutch driver Red Bull Racing can be considered the favorite in the title dispute.

“Verstappen is performing flawlessly this year. Honestly, I don’t even remember when he made mistakes, – quotes the words of the Brazilian RacingNews365. – You can say that, for example, his collision with Lewis at Silverstone was a mistake, but it is not. The incidents between Hamilton and Verstappen are logical consequences of the title battle.

Max can and should take risks when he fights Hamilton, also because both are vying for the title. But when he overtakes other riders, he must remain calm and not take risks. In the course of fights with Lewis, any risk is justified if it allows you to get ahead of the opponent. When I observe Verstappen’s actions, I think that he does exactly that and should continue in the same way.

This year, everything works for him: how he conducts the races, and how the team acts, and what kind of car he has. Fighting for the title is also a psychological struggle, so you need to maintain maximum concentration. Every point earned is important, so Hamilton and Verstappen will continue to fight to the end, because in the end the fate of the battle for the title can be decided by a difference of one prize point. Of course, I know this from my own experience! “

In 2008, Massa missed out on a championship win because Lewis Hamilton only scored one point more, and then the title dispute was resolved literally in the last corner of the last circle in the season finale.

The Brazilian Formula 1 veteran also has experience fighting Verstappen on the racetracks, as Massa completed his World Championships in 2017 and the Dutchman made his debut in 2015. According to Felipe, since then Max has added very noticeably in all respects: “If you compare that period and this season, you can clearly see that he has become a comprehensively trained racer, he is distinguished by the utmost composure.

As I said, I can’t remember when Max was last wrong – this already says a lot about how strong he is. He’s doing great this season, he has what it takes to win the title. “