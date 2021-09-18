Master of minds and souls. Dusan Ivkovic passed away

Basketball continues to live only thanks to people like him.

Looking around the rich biography of Dusan Ivkovic and his professional resume, either with shame or with awkwardness, you discover that the death of the great Serbian coach, which without exaggeration shook the entire sports community, is huddled like a pale shadow behind a series of Duda’s accomplishments. Everyone dies, but not everyone lives, thinks and creates on such a scale as Dusan Ivkovic.

https://twitter.com/euroleague/status/1438431616687386630

Ivkovic is a Renaissance man who appreciated and succeeded in absolutely different spheres of life: museum art, science, and his passionately adored pigeon races. It just so happened, fortunately for so many, that the still very young Ivkovic chose basketball as the main field for implementation, despite the fact that in the 50s in Yugoslavia, the brainchild of James Naismith was considered second-rate fun compared to football, boxing and wrestling.

Ivkovic carried his love for basketball through time, through the skeptical attitude of his father – a doctor of law, his own not too impressive career as a basketball player and, of course, the legendary diverse work as a coach.

Wherever and with whom Ivkovic worked, be it national teams or clubs, it has always been a fundamental process. Ivanovich won and lost equally loudly, while always remaining courteous and diplomatic even in his most critical statements.

https://twitter.com/ahmedjan85/status/1438432536338763777

It was Ivkovic’s comprehensive approach not just to the training process, but to the education and mindset of his players, which led to the fact that the teams in which he worked often achieved results after he left. This is not about the local “baggage”, but about the full legacy that Ivkovich left behind.

CSKA won its first Euroleague in recent history in 2006 with Ettore Messina, but a year before that, the army team, led by Duda, won 60 matches out of 64, never losing on their own court. A similar example can be cited from the international practice of the master: in 2013, Ivkovic brought the Serbian national team to EuroBasket in Slovenia, where the team started dashingly, but then began to fail and eventually took only 7th place. And the next year, the team led by Sasha Djordjevic won silver medals at the World Championship, losing to the Americans in the final. After the tournament, Djordjevic did not hide the fact that he was constantly in touch with Ivkovic and took into account every statement of his predecessor.

https://twitter.com/dimanblu/status/380379065888157696

Ivkovic has a huge number of awards and trophies on his account, while he knew how to work not only with giants, but also with outsiders. What is his single victory with Olympiacos over CSKA in the Euroleague-2012 final with inaccurate free kicks from Siskaus and the winning throw of Printezis. Yes, “Oli” is definitely a brand and a quality mark, but then it was a very raw, motley team, in which few people believed. The very entry of the Greeks into the Final Four was regarded as a sensation, not to mention the victory, which became Ivkovic’s second as coach of Olympiacos.

Ivkovich left his signature flourish wherever he happened to work. These were not just basketball projects, but rather canvases with a changing, but partially recognizable style: subordination, attention to detail, an instant ability to benefit even from random and unpredictable mistakes of an opponent.

Ivkovich’s manner has always been something intermediate between craft and pure improvisation; in music this is possible only when the performer has perfectly mastered the technique of playing the instrument. Dusan Ivkovic was not just a coach, he mastered in all the subtleties the ability to tune and influence the most capricious instrument in nature – the human soul.