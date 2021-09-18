Meizu has released fully wireless headphones mblu Blus with autonomy up to 30 hours

Meizu has announced the mblu Blus fully wireless submersible headphones, which will be offered in a single white color for an estimated price of $ 30.

The earbuds have a rather original design with an oval “leg”. Used 12 mm emitters. The declared range of reproducible frequencies extends from 20 Hz to 20 kHz.

The headphones received an active noise canceling ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) system. The Bluetooth 5.2 controller is responsible for wireless communication with the smartphone.

The modules have touch control pads. In addition, the IPX4 certification is mentioned, indicating protection against sweat and moisture.

Each of the headphones has a built-in 43 mAh battery, and the case is equipped with a 520 mAh battery. The battery life on a single charge is up to 5.5 hours with activated noise cancellation and up to 6.5 hours with it off. The case makes it possible to bring these values ​​to 25 and 30 hours, respectively.

Recharging can be done in two ways: via Qi wireless technology or via a wired USB Type-C interface.