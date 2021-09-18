Messi is thinking about buying a chic castle near Paris: Home: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi, after moving to France in August and staying with his family for a long time in a five-star hotel, is seriously thinking about his own real estate in the country. The legendary footballer and his wife are considering the purchase of the Pink Palace castle for £ 41 million ($ 56.3 million), reports The Sun.

The chic 1899 chateau, where former French President Charles de Gaulle stayed for a few days in 1940 during World War II, is located in the wealthy Parisian suburb of Le Vesinet, near the PSG training base. Lionel’s wife Antonella (Antonella), according to the publication, looked after the ideal house, which would resemble a family mansion in Barcelona, ​​and opted for the version with Pink Palace.

When buying a castle, the Messi family with three children will have an area of ​​two thousand square meters with 30 rooms. The premises include a home theater, indoor squash court, deluxe pool and gym. In addition, there are staff quarters on the territory.

Earlier it became known about the sale of the estate in the elite area of ​​London, where Charles de Gaulle lived in the 1940s. The wife of the French general, Yvonne, kept chickens on the site to feed her daughter with fresh eggs. The mid-18th century cottage was valued at 15 million pounds (1.5 billion rubles).