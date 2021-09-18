Metallurg beat Amur big, scoring six goals against Khabarovsk

In the next match of the KHL regular championship, Metallurg Magnitogorsk beat Amur. The meeting took place at the Platinum Arena stadium in Khabarovsk and ended with a score of 6: 2 (0: 2, 5: 0, 1: 0) in favor of Ilya Vorobyov’s charges.

At the 17th minute Michal Jordan from the transfer of Andrey Alekseev brought Khabarovsk residents forward. After 51 seconds Sergey Tereshchenko after a pass by Radan Lenz increased Amur’s advantage. At the 25th minute Anatoly Nikontsev played one goal. At the 28th minute Nikolay Goldobin with the transfer of Maxim Karpov equalized the score. In the 34th minute, Goldobin scored a double, scoring from the back of Patrick Bartoshak. At the 37th minute Brendan Lipsick threw the fourth puck into the gate of the Czech goalkeeper, after which Patrick was replaced by Yevgeny Alikin. The Russian missed after 14 seconds, after the first throw. Goal on account Arkhip Nekolenko… At the beginning of the third period Semyon Koshelev scored in the minority, setting the final score.

You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL. The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC.

In the next match of the KHL regular championship, Metallurg will play against the local Admiral on September 20 in Vladivostok. Amur will meet SKA on September 21 in St. Petersburg.