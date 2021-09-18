Microsoft and Seagate to release more affordable external SSD for Xbox Series X and Series S

Seagate and Microsoft will soon release a more affordable external solid state drive or so-called expansion card for Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles. French portal reports XboxSquad.fr…

The Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles, like the PlayStation 5 consoles, offer support for external SSDs. But unlike Sony’s solution, which supports conventional NVMe drives of the M.2 form factor, Microsoft consoles are equipped with a proprietary interface for special expansion cards. The latter are subject to a number of stringent requirements. For example, they must support the Xbox Velocity Architecture technology and have the same performance level as the internal storage of the console. At the same time, only one company, Seagate, is in charge of the production of these drives, which is why the price for them is very high.

Currently, Seagate has released only one 1TB external drive for Microsoft consoles. Its cost in the US is $ 220, in Europe – 209 euros. For comparison, an average NVMe storage model of the same size costs about $ 100-130 today. According to a French source, on November 14 this year, a more affordable expansion card for Xbox Series X and Series S volume of 500 GB. The device was found in the databases of several French retailers with a price tag of 155 euros, but it soon disappeared from there. The price of the new item is noticeably lower than for the 1 TB version, but still significantly higher than that of a regular NVMe drive of the same volume.

Seagate is not cheap to produce expansion cards for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. After all, such drives must have a certain set of characteristics (use certain components and software), comply with established standards (that is, pass validation), and also use a certain form factor. In addition, Microsoft also wants to receive a portion of the profit from each drive sold. If there were other manufacturers of similar devices, their price would probably be slightly lower. At the moment, however, there is no indication that Microsoft is going to break the exclusive agreement with Seagate and bring other companies into production.