No better and no worse: Digital Foundry put an end to the debate about the new revision of the PlayStation 5

According to the report Digital foundry, new revision Playstation 5 no better or worse than the launch model.

In a review of the PS5 version CFI-1100 Richard Leadbetter concluded that, despite changes to internal components, the differences in performance between the old and new PlayStation 5 are minimal, to say the least …

The controversy over the new PS5 model arose last month after YouTuber Austin Evans said in his testing of the console that it could be worse than the initial revision due to Sony’s decision to significantly reduce the cooling system heatsink.

Digital Foundry review prepared in collaboration with the channel Gamers Nexus, drew a line under these controversies, determining that the differences between the two systems are minor. Leadbetter notes that Sony not only reduced the heatsink, but also made changes to the PCB and base plate. Checking the heating of the components showed a decrease in temperature on the voltage regulators, the memory temperature became better in some moments, worse in others, but in general the difference is only a few degrees. The main processor turned out to be a few degrees hotter, but DF notes that there is no reason to worry about this, provided that the PS5 is in a well-ventilated place.

Experts make the following conclusion :

“Yes, the design of the heatsink in the new PlayStation 5 has been simplified in some respects, and yes, the temperature results of the internal components show that while being cooler in some cases, the iron can get hotter in others. But when answering the main question of whether the new PS5 is better or worse than the starter model, we can say that in terms of the end-user experience, they are mostly the same. “

