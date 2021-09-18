Olympians sell donated BMWs: the reaction of the State Duma

At the end of last week, the Russian Olympians Support Fund handed over 129 BMW cars to the winners and prize-winners of the Summer Games in Tokyo. As a reward for their success, they were presented with the X5 30d, X3 30d and X3 20d crossovers.

Later, many media reported that some athletes decided to quickly say goodbye to the gift – and put their cars up for sale. At least four such cases are known.

State Duma Deputy Svetlana Zhurova, in a conversation with Sport-Express, commented on the news about the sale of BMW cars by the Olympians. She noted that many athletes are in different financial situations, and they can do whatever they want with gifts.

“I cannot judge others. Even I had a number of stories when cars were given after a medal at the Olympic Games. And the guys understood that the cost of a car is equal to the cost of an apartment. Many girls then sold cars to buy real estate. Athletes needed housing they could only buy. Someone had other family circumstances in connection with which the car was sold. It’s different for everyone, ”said the 2006 Olympic champion.

“I still have a car since 2006, it’s the only one I have, I still drive it today. In my time, there was an emphasis that this is a car from the president, so I decided that I would keep it with me. Today it is not a state gift, but a sponsorship one. Athletes have the right to do whatever they want with him, ”she added.