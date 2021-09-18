One of the most expensive players in the world refused to give a t-shirt to a child: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

Borussia Dortmund and Norway’s forward Erling Holland refused to exchange jerseys with Gibraltar captain Roy Chipolina after the 2022 World Cup qualifier in March. Gibraltar forward Rhys Stitch told The Sun about this.

The footballer recalled that Norway won 3-0 in that meeting, but Holland did not score and was substituted, so he was in a bad mood. “Roy told him, ‘My little son is a big fan of yours, would you mind swapping T-shirts?” Holland just looked at him, laughed and left! ” – he shared the details.

According to Stich, the media attention negatively affected one of the most valuable players in the world. “You can buy a lot of things, but not a class. He had the opportunity to give the T-shirt and make this kid happy, but he refused, “the forward summed up.

In January, it became known that Holland was ranked second in the list of the most expensive players in the world. Its cost is estimated at 152 million euros.

Erling Holland is a graduate of the Norwegian “Brunet”. He made his debut for Borussia in January 2020. The footballer has 19 goals in 21 matches for the German club. Previously, he represented the Austrian Red Bull Salzburg.