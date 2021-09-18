Parma lost to Ukrainian Prometheus in Champions League qualification

Perm “Parma” was defeated in the third qualifying round of the basketball Champions League of the season 2021/2022. The rival of the Russian team was the Ukrainian club Prometheus. The score of the match is 67:65 (20:13, 21:15, 8:24, 18:13).

“Prometheus” from the first quarter seized the initiative in the match, leading with a score of 20:13 to the first break. In the second game segment, Parma’s gap reached 13 points.

In the third ten minutes, the Perm team managed to make a leap and not only recoup, but also get ahead – by the final quarter the score was 52:49 in favor of the Permians. However, in the final quarter, Prometheus turned out to be stronger – 18:13 after ten minutes and 67:65 after the meeting.

The most productive player of the meeting among the winners was D’Angelo Harrison, who collected 20 points. In the Perm team, Evgeny Voronov scored with 15 points.

FIBA Champions League. 3rd qualifying round September 18, 2021, Saturday. 18:30 Moscow time Parma Perm, Russia Prometheus Kamenskoe, Ukraine Parma: Ravens – 15, Hill – 10, Yushkevicius – 10, Zhmako – 8, Meieris – 8, Platunov – 5, Parakhovsky – 4, Zukauskas – 3, Ponitka – 2, Bulanov, Kurov, Sheiko Prometheus: Stephens – 20, Harrison – 20, Petrov – 6, Evans – 6, Doe – 4, Linden – 3, Lukashov – 3, Sidorov – 3, Campbell – 2, Klimov, Tykhonov, Belikov

Earlier it became known that Parma officially changed its name to Parma-Parimatch. Thus, in the new season in the VTB United League, as well as in the Champions League, the team will perform under the name Parma-Parimatch and Parma-Parimatch, respectively.