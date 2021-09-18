Parma – Prometheus, FIBA ​​Champions League Qualification Match Report

The match between Parma and Prometheus proved that it is not worth breaking our teams. Moreover, it is the Ukrainian side that will benefit more from this.

Perm Parma lost to Ukrainian Prometheus (65:67) in the FIBA ​​Champions League qualification match. It turned out to be a very bright basketball battle between the clubs of neighboring countries.

“Parma” – “Prometheus” is not the loudest sign, but the event for basketball and all sports in general is remarkable. Ukrainian and Russian clubs have met for the first time in 5 years. In 2016, Avtodor beat Khimik twice (80:77 away and 93:80 at home) in the Champions League group. Interestingly, the matches were held in Saratov and Yuzhny in the presence of Russian and Ukrainian fans. Then no one had heard of the coronavirus pandemic, there were no restrictions on attendance and “bubbles”. FIBA decided to hold Avtodor and Chemist games in Russia and Ukraine, regardless of the political situation. And no excesses happened. Both matches were calm.





Parma and Prometheus met in a bubble in Sofia. Unlike the confrontation between Avtodor and Khimik, no one had the right to make a mistake. In qualifying, each stage is played to one victory. Earlier, in the capital of Bulgaria, Parma knocked out Israeli Hapoel (Eilat) and French Le Mans, while Prometheus dealt with the tournament host Levski and Czech Opava. Perhaps FIBA ​​did not expect to see Russian and Ukrainian clubs in the qualifying final, but there was nowhere to go. The meeting of representatives of Ukraine and Russia at the European arena took place.

“Prometheus” is headed by the eminent head coach Ronen Ginzburg, who in recent years has successfully led the Czech national team and achieved a historic hit of the team at the Tokyo Olympics. Due to large financial investments, Prometheus has turned from a second division team into a dominant force in the Ukrainian Super League in a couple of years. The title was won already in the second year of being in the elite. The team from Kamenskoye (Dnipropetrovsk region) includes basketball players of the Ukrainian national team: Alexander Lipovy, Denis Lukashov (not so long ago he played in the VTB United League for Enisey), Vyacheslav Petrov. They are well complemented by the qualified Americans D’Angelo Harrison (the leader of last year’s Brindisi, which lost only Milan in the regular season in Italy), Sean Evans, ex-NBA and Zenit player DJ Stephens.

Parma’s roster is also not weak. Adas Yushkevichyus, Artyom Parakhovsky, Evgeny Voronov have a decent experience of playing in the Euroleague and Eurocup. Elgirdas Zukauskas, Mareks Meyeris, Nikolay Zhmako, Jeremiah Hill are more than competitive by the standards of the VTB United League, which today Eurohoops has recognized as the second strongest league in Europe. Parma is the eighth team of the United League, but Kazis Maksvitis’s charges are quite capable of competing with the champion of Ukraine. A stubborn confrontation was expected on the site with approximately equal chances of success. The hopes were justified.

The first half was dominated by Prometheus with surprising ease. In the course of the second quarter, the advantage of the Ukrainian team was +17 (35:17), they went for a break when the score was 41:28. The difference is solid, but Parma could never be written off. Maxwitis’s team started the third quarter with a 10: 0 spurt and almost eliminated the deficit. “Prometheus” for a while came to his senses, but by the end of the third ten minutes Perm got ahead – 52:49. The Ukrainians did not lose heart and made a powerful breakthrough 13: 2 in the middle of the fourth quarter. This spurt became the key one in terms of determining the winner of the meeting. The Ukrainian team came to the end with a slight advantage and managed to keep it – 67:65. The most productive player of the meeting among the winners was D’Angelo Harrison, who collected 20 points. Evgeny Voronov scored against the Permians with 15 points.

What can you say after this game? Breeding Russian and Ukrainian teams in European competition is a stupid idea. Yes, the statement “sports outside politics” is idealistic and utopian, but, at least, based on the example of basketball back in 2016, it became clear that no catastrophe would happen. Even if matches are held in Russian and Ukrainian cities without restrictions on attendance.





Moreover, it is Ukraine that will benefit greatly from the decision to stop breeding our clubs. Frankly speaking, the match “Prometheus” – “Parma” is absolutely insignificant for Russian basketball. Today the VTB United League Super Cup has started with the participation of the 4 best teams of the country. Less than two weeks are left before the start of the Euroleague regular championship, where Russia will be represented by CSKA, Zenit and UNICS. Lokomotiv-Kuban will play in the Eurocup.

The Champions League is the third most important European Cup tournament, it is of little interest to the Russian fan. However, the Champions League is very significant for Ukraine. Since 2014, the national championship has dropped sharply in level. You don’t even have to think about any Euroleague or Eurocup. From old memory, “Chemist” was given a direct ticket to the Champions League-2016, but the team failed and the Ukrainian teams have since tried to get into the tournament through qualification. Not once in the last 5 years did it work.

Barcelona, ​​CSKA, Fenerbahce or other Euroleague clubs no longer come to Kiev, as was the case in 2013. Ukrainian teams left the VTB United League amicably. The situation is such that a meeting between clubs from Ukraine and representatives of the top 3 leagues in Europe (Spain, Russia, Turkey) is a rarity and almost a holiday. You can recall the excitement in Kiev, when a couple of years ago, the middle peasant of the Spanish Championship, Burgos, came to the city for the Champions League qualification match. CSKA, Real, Barcelona and Anadolu Efes will not come to the Ukrainian capital in the coming years, but even a visit by clubs like Burgos, Parma, Galatasaray or the only remaining representative of Russia in the Champions League of Nizhny Novgorod »Will cause a great stir in the territory of the neighboring country.





It is safe to say about this at least the coverage of the game “Parma” – “Prometheus” in the Russian and Ukrainian media. On our sports sites, only a dry result is submitted, a minimum number of comments. Ukrainian media resources are full of articles, previews and layouts for the game, materials with the presentation of Parma, publish links to online broadcasts, comments of coaches before and after the match. In general, at least in basketball, it is definitely not worth breeding our clubs. And in other sports (including football), you also need to stop doing this. Both sides do not derive any benefit from this.