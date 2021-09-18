Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Getafe, video of Falcao’s goal, 18 September 2021, Primera

The forward unexpectedly took the third number and scored in the first match for the new team.

Let’s quote the classic again: Radamel Falcao will not come to us. Although I had to get to Moscow this fall. When the draw of the Europa League group stage brought Lokomotiv and Galatasaray together in one group, the railway workers’ press service recalled the legendary phrase Valeria Karpina and joked on Twitter: “He will go after all.” Even the Colombian himself reacted to the post, putting a winking emoticon. But soon after that, as if on purpose, the striker said goodbye to the Turkish club.

The hero of Russian football folklore went to Galatasaray in the status of a superstar in the fall of 2019. The Istanbulites signed Falcao as a free agent, but with a very steep salary – € 5 million per year. The fans of the yellow-red ones expected that Radamel with his goals would bring the team titles and bright victories in the Champions League, but this did not happen. Just in 2019, Galatasaray won the Super League gold and the Cup of the country for the last time. Not to say that the age striker was useless (he scored 20 goals in 43 matches), nevertheless he showed nothing supernatural. And most importantly, he missed a total of 253 days due to injuries. When the coronavirus pandemic began, Galatasaray offered Radamel a pay cut. The Colombian refused. So Falcao’s not sickly contract hung a burden on the budget of the Turkish club.

In the summer of this year, the leadership of “Galatasaray” still agreed with the striker to break the agreement. Representatives of the Colombian were negotiating with clubs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and MLS, but, apparently, the player himself decided that it is more interesting for him to perform at a high level than just making money in weak leagues. Galatasaray could at least give Falcao the Champions League. The 35-year-old sniper returned to Spain and unexpectedly signed a one-year contract with a club whose ambitions are limited to the struggle for survival – just released in the Example “Rayo Vallecano”.





Villash-Boash could have brought top stars to Zenit. That team would have fought to win the Champions League!

Another strange, at first glance, decision of Radamel – he took the 3rd number, and not the usual “nine”. Is it really going to play on the defensive? No, in fact, there is a beautiful story related to a personal reason.

Falcao explained the choice of the triple by the fact that his dad Radamel Garcia, who passed away in 2019, played under this number. This is how the striker honored the memory of his father.

“My father instilled in me a passion for this sport, he played under this number. He liked the Troika the most. What could be better than being number 3? ” – Falcao admitted.

Radamel Sr. spent his entire career at home; he played only one match for the Colombian national team. By the way, this is the irony of fate! Falcao’s father played for the national team in our country – at the 1980 Olympics. He got into the base for a meeting with Czechoslovakia in Leningrad, but was injured in the middle of the first half and was replaced.

The premiere under the “troika” turned out to be successful for Falcao. The forward made his debut for Rayo Vallecano in the home match of the 5th round of Example with Getafe and immediately distinguished himself. Radamel came on as a substitute in the 71st minute with the score 1: 0. Then the hosts scored the second goal, and 10 minutes after his appearance, Falcao made Rayo Vallecano’s victory big. Having received a penetrating pass from Pathé Cissa, the Colombian avoided an offside position, earned the ball with the first touch, and struck the second.

Rayo Vallecano fans are happy – the club has signed a great player. If Falcao is not tortured by injuries, he will score a lot more.