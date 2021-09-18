rejected GPU for GeForce RTX 3070 found in the GeForce RTX 3060

Editor Matthew Smith, responsible for the site’s graphics accelerator database TechPowerUp, discovered an unusual GeForce RTX 3060 model equipped with an NVIDIA GA104 GPU. Recall that this video card model usually uses GA106.

Replacing the GPU is easy to explain. At some stage of GA104 production, a defect was found in it, which did not allow it to meet the requirements for a GPU designed for video cards of an older segment. But this does not mean that it cannot be used in a less powerful graphics accelerator model. NVIDIA has done this in the past, for example with the GeForce GTX 1650 model. An earlier example is the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Gaming model. They also used discarded chips originally intended for higher-performance graphics cards. Given the critical shortage of semiconductors, NVIDIA’s decision looks justified.

As stated above, the original GeForce RTX 3060 is based on the GA106 GPU. However, the new variant uses the GA104 chip, which is commonly found in models such as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. As a reminder, the GA106 has a surface area of ​​276 mm.2, it contains 13.25 billion transistors. The GA104 chip is larger – with an area of ​​392 mm2 it contains 17.4 billion transistors.

Despite replacing the processor, the GeForce RTX 3060 with GA104 is likely to offer the same level of performance as the original GA106-based version. If there is still a difference, then it is minimal. For example, replacing the smaller TU106 GPU with the larger TU104 as part of the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Gaming model resulted in a slight increase in GPU performance in games. As tests have shown, and NVIDIA has confirmed this itself, the TU104-based version of the card provides slightly higher performance in certain rendering scenarios. In the case of the GeForce RTX 2060, it was about the Blender application. Whether the performance of the GeForce RTX 3060 has changed from the GA104, only comprehensive tests can show.