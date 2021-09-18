Resurrected advised players to make their own decision to buy a Blizzard game

Amid a scandalous lawsuit against Activision Blizzard from the California state authorities and workers strikes, some players supported the idea of ​​no longer acquiring the publisher’s projects. Diablo II: Resurrected will be the company’s first game released after these events, so the remake designer asked gamers to make their own decision about buying a new version of the famous RPG.

The remake was developed by the studio Vicarious Visions, which was not featured in the lawsuit, but is part of Activision. The developer noted that it was not easy to complete production of Resurrected during the scandal. The studio also discussed the issues raised with the team and made changes to internal policies to avoid inappropriate behavior among employees.

The authors had to double-check their remake for inappropriate content, as Blizzard did with World of Warcraft. There were no such materials in Resurrected. Also, Vicarious Visions tried not to sexualize the characters and bring them closer to real warriors, and not to people who “Just left the nightclub”… These changes, especially the new Amazon species, were not liked by many players and even the developers of the original.

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released on September 23rd on PC (Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.