Resurrected ask players to do what they think is right – Gambling addiction

Remake Diablo 2: Resurrected, which launches on September 23rd, will be the first game released by Blizzard from the moment of his own reputation decline. And although the studio was working on an updated version Vicarious visions, which has nothing to do with what Blizzard is blamed for, the creators of Resurrected are ready for the scandal to affect them.

In a conversation with the publication Axios Diablo 2: Resurrected director Rob Gallerani said the accusations against Activision Blizzard worried the leadership of Vicarious Visions. And although the studio wants to support its colleagues with all its might, it understands that public sentiment can turn against them as well.

Part of their own contribution to the politics of awakening was the reworking of the characters of the classic game: the Amazon and other heroes were made less sexualized and more belligerent. In addition, management regularly asks their employees for their views on what could be improved in the studio’s life.

However, when it comes to buying Diablo 2: Resurrected, Gallerani is confident that players should do what they think is right. They should refrain unless they really want to support Activision Blizzard.

Diablo David Brevik Recall that the creator of the series himselfDavid Brevik stated that will not only buy, but also play a remake of the second part.