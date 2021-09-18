Russian archers received American visas to participate in the World Cup in Tashkent :: Others :: RBC Sport

The Russian national team will be able to play at the tournament with its full complement. Competitions will be held in Yankton from September 21 to 26

Elena Osipova

The Russian national archery team in full complement will perform at the World Championships in the American Yankton (South Dakota). Team coach Stanislav Popov told TASS that all athletes received American visas at the US Embassy in Uzbekistan.

“The national team in full force has received American entry visas at the US Embassy in Uzbekistan and tomorrow it will fly to the World Cup. Both athletes and coaches with specialists received visas in Tashkent at the beginning of this week, ”Popov said.

Lasitskene said she was afraid to miss the World Cup due to problems with the US visa



The world championship will take place from September 21 to 26, from September 29 to 30 in the same Yankton the World Cup final will take place. In early September, the President of the Russian Archery Federation Vladimir Yesheev expressed concern about the participation in the competition of the majority of Russian athletes who did not have American visas by that time.

The Russian national team at the World Championship will be represented by 12 athletes, including the silver medalists of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Elena Osipova and Svetlana Gomboeva.

Zakharova criticized the US embassy for refusing to issue a visa to Lasitskene



On September 6, at a meeting of the headquarters for monitoring the preparation of national teams for the Olympic Games, Deputy Minister of Sports of Russia Alexei Morozov said that his department is currently facing serious difficulties in obtaining American visas for domestic athletes to participate in competitions scheduled in the United States.

Athletes Maria Lasitskene and Angelica Sidorova had to skip the stage of the Diamond League, which took place on August 21 in the United States, due to problems with obtaining American visas.

In April, the US Embassy announced that from May 12 it will reduce the number of consular services provided, including suspending the consideration of documents for visas that are not intended for diplomatic travel. They explained that the reduction of services is necessary in connection with the decision of the Russian authorities to prohibit the diplomatic mission from hiring foreigners.