Russian figure skater Trusova leads after the short program in the tournament in the USA – 09/18/2021

TASS, September 18. Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova wins first place after the short program at the Challenger Series in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA.

For renting Trusova received 74.75 points. The second place is taken by the representative of South Korea Yong Jong Park (71.07 points), the third is the American Gabriella Izzo (63.93).

Dance duets also performed on Saturday night. After rhythm dance, the first place is taken by the representatives of the United States Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (84.05), the second are the Russians Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin (75.21), the third are the representatives of South Korea Min Yu Ra and Daniel Eaton (67.85) … Davis is the daughter of Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze, who raised, in particular, Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and world champions Evgenia Medvedeva and Anna Shcherbakova.

The girls will present their free program on the night of September 19. Later that day, dance duets will perform free dance.