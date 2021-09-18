“Salah is as professional as Ronaldo. He will be part of Liverpool’s ideal squad of all time. ” Carragher o Mo – Football

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher highlighted the importance of forward Mohamed Salah to the club’s history.

“When you pick the perfect Liverpool squad of eleven players in history, there are positions that you just think, ‘This is his place.’ Alan Hansen, Graham Souness, John Barnes, Stephen Gerrard, Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish. All of these positions can be filled regardless of what this command is doing.

And in the case of the right wing, there is no one else to think about. Mo Salah will fit into this position when he finishes his appearances for Liverpool. He will be part of this ideal Liverpool squad of eleven players of all time. I have no doubt about it.

When we think of strikers approaching 29 or 30, we are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 36. This guy is the machine when it comes to how he looks after himself.

I think Mo Salah is as professional as Ronaldo. He watches his body. I think Salah still has many years ahead of him. So just hope the question is [нового контракта с «Ливерпулем»] will decide quickly.

There are always disputes about money. The footballer wants a little more, and the club is willing to pay a little less. But this must be resolved. I keep my fingers crossed to make it happen, as Salah deserves it in view of what he did for Liverpool, the Englishman stated his opinion.