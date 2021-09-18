Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Android?

Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46. ,,.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42
Wear OS 3
Android 6.0+ with GMS
Android 7.0 Galaxy
1.4 ″, Super AMOLED, 450 450, AoD 1,2 ″, Super AMOLED, 396 396, AoD
16
Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n 2.4 + 5GHz
NFC
A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou
+
+
+
,,,,,,,,
361 247
IP68
,
Corning Gorilla Glass DX
45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0 ()
52 ()		 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 ()
47 ()

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Ridge Sports Band, USB-A. … , twenty .

-,. ,. …

1.4 ″ Super AMOLED-,, Corning Gorilla Glass DX,. , 450 450,. AoD:,.

… -,. : -, – /,. ,,.

Samsung BioActive. ,. :.

,,,. , 42-.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Wear OS 3 (Tizen,). ,, Play ‘. , Spotify,, Spotify Connect, (MP3).

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

, Galaxy Wearable. ().

– Galaxy Wearable

Wear OS, Galaxy Wearable,,,. :. Galaxy Wearable. -.

: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

  1. Google Mobile Services, Apple Huawei / Honor (, GMS).

  2. Samsung Galaxy Android 7 (,).

… :

  • … … ,.
  • , Telegram, WhatsApp ..,. ,,.
  • … , Samsung Pay, Google Pay. ,,.
  • Galaxy Buds.
  • (,).
  • Bluetooth- / ().
  • Google
  • ,,,
  • ..

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

-:

  • (,).
  • (,).

-,,. … ,,,.

(,). , -.

Samsung Galaxy Android 7.0. ,,:.

Samsung Health. ,. , Health (,, ..). …

Samsung Health

, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, -. (?). ,. ,, Apple Watch ().

USB-. ,,:, -. : 15 – 15%, 30 – 25%, 45 – 34%, 60 – 46% 120 96%, ≈30 Apple.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic,,, Apple Watch Android. … , Wear OS,.

… … Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Galaxy,. ,.

… Mobiltelefon

