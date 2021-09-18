Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Android?

-
Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46. ,,.
|Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46
|Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42
|Wear OS 3
|Android 6.0+ with GMS
Android 7.0 Galaxy
|1.4 ″, Super AMOLED, 450 450, AoD
|1,2 ″, Super AMOLED, 396 396, AoD
|16
|Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n 2.4 + 5GHz
NFC
|A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou
|+
|+
|+
|,,,,,,,,
|361
|247
|IP68
| ,
Corning Gorilla Glass DX
|45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0 ()
52 ()
|41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 ()
47 ()
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Ridge Sports Band, USB-A. … , twenty .
-,. ,. …
1.4 ″ Super AMOLED-,, Corning Gorilla Glass DX,. , 450 450,. AoD:,.
… -,. : -, – /,. ,,.
Samsung BioActive. ,. :.
,,,. , 42-.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Wear OS 3 (Tizen,). ,, Play ‘. , Spotify,, Spotify Connect, (MP3).
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
, Galaxy Wearable. ().
– Galaxy Wearable
Wear OS, Galaxy Wearable,,,. :. Galaxy Wearable. -.
: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
-
Google Mobile Services, Apple Huawei / Honor (, GMS).
-
Samsung Galaxy Android 7 (,).
… :
- … … ,.
- , Telegram, WhatsApp ..,. ,,.
- … , Samsung Pay, Google Pay. ,,.
- …
- …
- Galaxy Buds.
- (,).
- Bluetooth- / ().
- ,,,
-
- ..
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
-:
- (,).
- …
- …
- …
- …
- …
- …
- (,).
- …
- …
-,,. … ,,,.
(,). , -.
Samsung Galaxy Android 7.0. ,,:.
Samsung Health. ,. , Health (,, ..). …
Samsung Health
, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, -. (?). ,. ,, Apple Watch ().
USB-. ,,:, -. : 15 – 15%, 30 – 25%, 45 – 34%, 60 – 46% 120 96%, ≈30 Apple.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic,,, Apple Watch Android. … , Wear OS,.
… … Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Galaxy,. ,.
… Mobiltelefon