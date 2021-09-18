Scientists explain a mysterious 900-year-old flash in the sky

12th century Chinese and Japanese stargazers reported the appearance of a new unusual object in the sky. It was observed for six months – from August 6, 1181 to February 6, 1182 – and was as bright as Saturn.

The chronicles also contain a description of the location of this “star”. It shone between the two constellations known in China as Chuan-she and Huagai, near present-day Cassiopeia.

Modern researchers have observed the Pa30 nebula, one of the hottest in the Milky Way. As you know, such nebulae are the remnants of a supernova that once flared up. For example, the Crab Nebula is an expanding gas cloud formed by a supernova in 1054.

It turned out that Pa30 is expanding at a whopping speed of 1100 kilometers per second. The streams of dust and gas from this nebula cover a distance equal to the distance from the Earth to the Moon in five minutes.

Having performed a reverse calculation, scientists have determined that these streams began their journey around 1181, and their starting point was the place indicated by the ancient astrologers.

Obviously, the celestial event observed in China and Japan in the 12th century was a supernova that formed the Pa30 nebula, the researchers say. The cosmic cataclysm itself was most likely the result of a massive collision and subsequent merger of two faint stellar “corpses” known as white dwarfs.