SEGA and Atlus revealed what they will show at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online – Igromania

Online gaming festival will be held from September 30 to October 3 Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online, in which the studio will take part Atlus and publishing SEGA… And both companies have already talked about which games and projects will be presented during their own presentations.

From the Atlus games during the show, we will only see Shin megami tensei v… The game is due out on Nintendo Switch on November 12.

Two more projects are dedicated to the Olympic Games, which took place in Tokyo last year. During the festival we will be presented with the official games Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for Nintendo Switch and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The list of games that SEGA makes, both mobile projects and games for PC and consoles:

Fist of the North Star Legends ReVive ;

; Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! ;

; Lost Judgment ;

; Mega Drive Tower Mini Zero ;

; Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis ;

; Sega Net Mahjong MJ ;

; Sonic Colors: Ultimate ;

; Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania ;

; Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown…

The publisher will also present games from other studios:

Archetype arcadia (Kotobuki Solution);

(Kotobuki Solution); Back 4 blood (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment);

(Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment); Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Arts);

(Electronic Arts); Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute (City Connection);

(City Connection); Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex);

(Aniplex); FIFA 22 (Electronic Arts);

(Electronic Arts); Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append (HuneX);

(HuneX); Iron Harvest: Complete Edition (DMM Games);

(DMM Games); Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (Mages);

(Mages); Luckydog1 (Prototype);

(Prototype); Melty Blood: Type Lumina (Delightworks);

(Delightworks); Sangoku Rensenki ~ Omoide Gaeshi ~ + Gakuen Rensenki (Prototype);

(Prototype); Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous).