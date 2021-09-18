Selena Gomez presented the first video clip for a Spanish-language song

Selena Gomez in the video for De Una Vez

A few hours ago, Selena Gomez delighted fans with her new work – the 28-year-old singer presented a video clip for the song De Una Vez. This composition is the first Spanish-language work of the star, before that Gomez had songs only in English.

This is the beginning of what I have wanted to study for so long. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do,

– she presented a new clip on her instagram.

In the song, Gomez sings about past relationships, the clip symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Selena Gomez, who has Mexican roots, has long said that she wants to release a Spanish-language album. After the release of the singer’s new video, her fans hope that soon she will definitely do it. Moreover, she herself recently hinted at this in an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music.

The Spanish project is what I wanted to do for 10 years. I am so proud of my legacy and just sincerely felt that I wanted this to happen. I feel that now is the right time for that. There is something about Latin music that makes people feel a lot,

– she admitted.







