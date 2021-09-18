Should you upgrade to iPhone 13

Earlier this week, Apple introduced new iPhone 13… Despite the fact that Cupertino improved new items on almost all fronts, most of the audience of the presentation and fans of the company did not really like the new items. It is not very clear what they were waiting for, but, whatever one may say, there were significantly more dissatisfied than those who were satisfied with everything. Another thing is that it is still impossible to consider this a general opinion, because we have already been inundated with questions, and is it worth buying an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro and, if so, which iPhone users. Well, let’s try to figure it out.

I’m afraid to sound unpopular, but I new iPhones I liked them – at least the classic models, even the “proshki”. We liked it for several reasons:

Increased autonomy

Increased brightness / refresh rate

Improved camera

New powerful stuffing

Чем iPhone 13 отличается от iPhone 12

It seems that there are not many points. But think for yourself, what else can be improved? Change the look of smartphones? So it was changed last year. Remember how many years Apple has been exploiting the design of the iPhone 6 or iPhone X. Probably, it was possible to remove the bangs, but today there is still no technology that allows you to place a large number of sensors under screens without compromising their work. In all other respects, the iPhones have really gotten better.

Should you buy an iPhone 13

And now the answer to the main question. Which iPhone should you switch to iPhone 13 and, most importantly, which model to choose from among the four. It will not be possible to answer it in a nutshell, so do not consider this as signs of graphomania.

In my opinion, it is definitely worth updating to the owners of all iPhones up to and including the iPhone XS. It will be a really big upgrade for them. Despite the fact that the iPhone X and XS are conditionally new generation smartphones with a large screen, face scanner and gesture control, in fact they are quite limited in technical terms, models that are already going to retire.

New iPhones will really be a revelation for you, especially if you only used models with a Home button. And here it’s not even a big screen, although for many it turns out to be the prevailing argument in favor of the upgrade. There are many aspects here that are not found on earlier models, but which simply will not allow you to go back.

Сколько оперативной памяти в iPhone 13 и iPhone 13 Pro

Face ID Is just a song. No, seriously. At first, out of habit, I wanted to unlock my iPhone with a fingerprint, but after a few days I realized that face recognition is entirely the Apple way. It just works, even though you absolutely do not notice it.

Is just a song. No, seriously. At first, out of habit, I wanted to unlock my iPhone with a fingerprint, but after a few days I realized that face recognition is entirely the Apple way. It just works, even though you absolutely do not notice it. Camera … The first thing I want to note is the night mode. I understand that not everyone photographs at night, but almost everyone has had a chance to take pictures in low light conditions. This mode compensates for the lack of lighting and produces a higher quality image at the output than you could get without it. Second is new cinematic mode in iPhone 13 that turns your home vids into a work of art with smart autofocus and background blur.

… The first thing I want to note is the night mode. I understand that not everyone photographs at night, but almost everyone has had a chance to take pictures in low light conditions. This mode compensates for the lack of lighting and produces a higher quality image at the output than you could get without it. Second is new that turns your home vids into a work of art with smart autofocus and background blur. Autonomy … iPhone 12 lasts about a day and a half on charging. Considering that Apple has increased autonomy of new iPhones by almost 20%, then the lifespan of the novelty will be significantly longer than that of your current smartphone. So I advise you to take the new product.

… iPhone 12 lasts about a day and a half on charging. Considering that Apple has increased by almost 20%, then the lifespan of the novelty will be significantly longer than that of your current smartphone. So I advise you to take the new product. CPU… IPhone 13 processor really cool. Today it is the most powerful chip even in the classic version, not to mention the Pro-advanced one, which has 5 graphics cores instead of 4. This means that this “stone” will stretch not only all the top games, but also shooting in the most difficult conditions.

Which is better: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max

Now it remains to understand which smartphone to take. In my opinion, there are only two options: iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max… I do not recommend taking the mini-version of the new item under any circumstances, because this is a banal very small phone that will be inconvenient to use. No, of course, if you are looking for a dialer, he will perform this role perfectly. But why then pay that kind of money for a smartphone? Buy something simpler.

The iPhone 13 Pro, in my opinion, is also not the best (of the new products) contender for the purchase, because a) it is expensive – as much as 100 thousand rubles, b) it works less on charging than the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max, c) has less than the iPhone 13 Pro Max display. From this point of view – I mean, if you have a sufficient amount – then it is better to buy the Pro Max version, paying only 10% of the cost of the iPhone 13 Pro for it. She will be better in all respects.

Где самый дешёвый iPhone 13, а где — самый дорогой. Спойлер: не в России

Another point is memory. No, no, I won’t advise you to take the top-end 1 TB version. In the end, you’ll figure it out for yourself. However, I do not recommend buying the most basic version for 128 GB, at least 256. The fact is that the 256 GB versions of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max support ProRes video recording in 4K, and 128GB only in 1080p. So far, this is the only known limitation of the base versions, but who knows what else there might be.

So, once again, thesis: