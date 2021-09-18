skater from India stunned Russian competitors with her ability to stay on the ice

Parriya Shrokhi performed an unsuccessful number at the rental of the fourth stage of the Grand Prix among juniors 2021/22 in Krasnoyarsk.

17-year-old figure skater from India Parriya Shrohi arrived at the international Grand Prix tournament among juniors in Krasnoyarsk to try her hand at the strongest athletes on the planet.

To the great surprise of the judges and competitors, the reigning Indian champion among adults showed a very weak performance. So weak that the judges did not give her even one whole point for her technique – the judges rated her “steps” on the ice at 0.84 points. And the components are a little more – by 6.91 points.

In general, the performance of the athlete was very strange. The girl performed the elements with extreme caution, as if in slow motion, regularly stumbled and did not even try to perform a double jump.

Sophisticated Russian spectators were left dumbfounded by such skating, and the figure skater from an exotic country with a total result of 7.75 points left the competition.

Three Russians took the first three places at the same competition. The first line was taken by 14-year-old Sofya Akatieva with a maximum result of 75.89 points.

Recall that adult single skaters are recognized as one of the strongest in the world. Eminent coaches are confident in their success at the next Winter Olympics – 2022 in Beijing.