Sony re-uploaded the WipEout Rush trailer, cutting out the mention of cards – but the video continues to drown in dislikes

16 of September Sony presented WipEout Rush… But the return of the series was not at all what the fans were waiting for. Instead of a new WipEout for consoles, the company announced a mobile project, and not a full-fledged race, but a racing based on a card system, where players, apparently, will not even be able to drive racing cars on their own.

Fans of the franchise, of course, were extremely unhappy with the announcement and drowned the trailer in dislikes. It got to the point that Sony re-uploaded the video on the IGN channel, cutting out a fragment from it with the mention of “unique racing based on cards”, but this did not help much … Users continue to actively dislik and express negative comments in the comments.

“Everything that made WipEout cool is down the toilet.” “This is why Sony switched from portable gaming to mobile, because no matter how crappy or out-of-the-box games turn out to be, they can make as much money as possible. This is the lowest Sony could go and a huge middle finger from one of the early PlayStation franchises.” … “You can reload the trailer, but you can’t wash away the shame.” “Who asked you to release this crap ?! There has been no WipEout in years, and finally a new game comes out that doesn’t have a player in the race?” “This game deserves 10 thousand dislikes, let’s go.” “They had an awesome WipEout Collection with a fantastic VR mode that everyone loved, and they seem to be thinking, how can they screw up the streak again and ruin the players’ dreams?” “Instead of taking WipEout 2048 from the PS Vita, adding 60 FPS, improving the resolution and selling it for $ 10 on the Apple Store and Google Play, they decided to make a damn card game ?! What a joke …”

WipEout Rush is due out in early 2022 on iOS and Android devices with 60 FPS support, a single-player campaign and a soundtrack from Sony veteran Alastair Lindsay. Published by Rogue Games and developed by Amuzo.

