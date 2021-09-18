species of animals and interaction with them in the new video Far Cry 6

Animals are an integral part of the last few games in the Far Cry series. The upcoming “six” in this regard will not be an exception – it also has animals that will help users in every possible way. What kind of animals are implemented in Far Cry 6, showed the author of the YouTube channel Cycu1. He published a video where the protagonist of the upcoming open-world shooter interacts with various representatives of the fauna.

The video first shows a horse, a disabled Chorizo ​​puppy, an alligator and a fighting cock. The first two can be stroked, reptiles – to throw a piece of meat, but it is not recommended to touch the last – he does not like it. Each of the animals mentioned has a specific benefit. On a horse, you can travel the world, and Chorizo ​​knows how to distract enemies so that the main character secretly eliminates them. The alligator and rooster are useful in direct confrontations when the protagonist is faced with a crowd of enemies.

The animals mentioned, with the exception of the horse, are among the companions. However, there are other animals in Far Cry 6 as well. When exploring the world, you can find pelicans and Cuban hutias. And in one of the battles, the main character freed the bull, which immediately turned its horns against the protagonist’s enemies.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. The game has already gone gold, so there will be no carry-overs.