Steeper than Azmun and Smolov! A new top forward has appeared in the RPL: ​​Dagestani Agalarov is eager to join the Russian national team – 09/18/2021

A source: Official site of FC "Ufa"

Only 7 rounds have been played in full in the current RPL season, but we have already received several fresh discoveries from our championship. The main revelation is Ufa’s forward Hamid Agalarov. The 21-year-old striker, who has not scored until last summer at the Premier League level, has suddenly turned out to be a top forward.

For 7 matches Agalarov scored 6 goals, 2 of them against Dynamo, 1 – against Zenit. Only Fedor Smolov was at his level, but even Agalarov was ahead of him in scored goals in terms of 90 minutes of playing time. Today the footballer of Dagestan origin has secured the lead in the top scorer race, ahead of the top Smolov and Azmun – against Khimki, he leveled the score and charged his team for a comeback.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Уфа - Химки. 1:1. Гамид Агаларов, Тинькофф РПЛ, 8 тур 18.09.2021" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ENfQD1S_OLE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

And then he also strengthened Ufa’s advantage in the match, making it 3: 1. Already 8 goals in 8 matches!

But club history is not everything. Agalarov also decides in the youth team of Russia. In the selection match for the 2022 World Cup, he scored a double with the team of Malta, and in the previous round Hamid scored against Spain.

Considering how much Valery Karpin trusts young players (18-year-old Zakharyan, for example, played in two meetings in the September training camp), the Ufa striker has every chance to move from the Russian youth team to the main one in the near future.

It remains only not to lose the shape.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSl4zfigRZl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/>

If you do not know anything about Agalarov, it’s not surprising. Until the current season, he did not really show himself at the RPL level: in 18 matches he did not manage to distinguish himself even once.

Hamid was born in 2000 in Makhachkala and is a pupil of Anji. His father Ruslan Agalarov is an Anji legend and the club’s second player in terms of the number of matches played.

After the change of course and the sale of stars, the Dagestan club slipped to the PFL, but local young football players got a chance there, including Agalarov. As part of Anji, Hamid also made an appearance in the RPL in the 2018/19 season.

In the winter of 2020, Agalarov ended up in Ufa – he was called by Vadim Evseev, who noticed the striker while working for Anji. According to the transfermarkt website, Ufa paid 180 thousand euros for Hamid. Now the site estimates the footballer at 350 thousand. And this figure is likely to grow in the near future.

Agalarov is very good at finishing moments. He knows how to peel off the guardian well, find a free zone in the penalty area and adjust to the pass. Plus, he has a good starting speed, allowing him to escape from defenders on the dash.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CS2BZXgiCIO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/>