Talalaev – about refereeing: my player was taken away by ambulance, there was not even a yellow card for that

Head coach of Akhmat Andrey Talalaev commented on the defeat in the match of the 8th round of the RPL against Krasnodar (0: 2).

“Worst game of the season. We’ll figure out. Before Todorovich’s injury, there were no problems in defense. In attack, we released two big forwards, asked to deliver the ball to the penalty area more often from top and bottom. Unfortunately, this was not done, we will figure out why. We conceded two goals at the end of the first half, it was necessary to bring the game to halftime, we would have made adjustments, from 0: 1 it would have been easier to recoup.

We play with a team that knows and can. In the second half, there were ten men. We show character again, but this is not what is needed. It amazes me that in the third game in a row, my team loses single combats from the starting minutes. I don’t know if it’s too expensive? Because the guys see the players break.

I would like to pass by the refereeing, but they took the player away by ambulance, there is not even a yellow card for that. We have any collision – again we are left with ten men. We are already preparing for this in training. In the cup game, we will give the opportunity to play for those who have not played. We will figure out why we are not showing dedication, “Match TV quotes Talalaev.