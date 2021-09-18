: Technology and media :: RBC

The reason was the 2019 BBC journalistic investigation of the year, according to which the social network was used to trade workers at home

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images



Apple threatened to remove Facebook from its App Store following reports of human trafficking via the social network, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This is a 2019 BBC investigation. Reporters found that traffickers used Facebook to sell workers at home. WSJ reports that the administration of the social network was aware of the situation. Some pages with job ads were removed, but the steps that Facebook took were minor until Apple threatened to remove the social network from the App Store.

WSJ tells the story of 28-year-old Kenyan Patricia Kimani from Nairobi. The girl saw a “vacancy” on Facebook, which promised free flights and visas, although Facebook has banned job advertisements offering free tickets and visas.

She was offered a job as a cleaner in Riyadh and was promised $ 300 a month. Already at the Nairobi airport, the recruiter offered Kimani to sign a contract. but

the girl did not agree with its terms: it contained a lower salary, the possibility of terminating the contract only by the employer (in the case of the employee’s initiative, he lost his visa and ended up in Saudi Arabia in an illegal position). She refused to sign the contract. However, Kimani was demanded to “compensate” the agency, and she had to agree and fly to Saudi Arabia. There she ended up in a house where the mistress called her “dog.” The Kenyan woman slept in the pantry without air conditioning and cleaned from morning to evening. Two months later, Kimani told the agency that she wanted to return home, for this she was demanded $ 2 thousand, and then she was completely fired. The girl did not have such money, and she complained on Facebook about her plight. As a result, with the help of the International Organization for Migration, where her messages were transmitted, the Kenyan woman was able to return to her homeland.