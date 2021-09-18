TES Online Will Become First Game with New NVIDIA DLAA

The Elder Scrolls Online will add a new anti-aliasing technology DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing). It was developed by the graphics department of ZeniMax Online Studios in cooperation with NVIDIA.

Lead Graphics Programmer Alex Tardif reportedthat the company used the basis of DLSS from NVIDIA for its technology without permission, but after successful tests, the video card manufacturer gladly went forward and supported the project.

DLAA uses the same machine learning technology as DLSS, but without further enlarging the image to a higher resolution. Artificial intelligence smoothes the edges of objects and, according to the developer, the results are impressive. It is noted that DLAA requires more resources compared to TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing) and only works on RTX series video cards. Tardiff also noted that not every game will need such technology.

The DLAA is expected to appear in The Elder Scrolls Online alongside the Fall Deadlands expansion. Also, DLSS will be added to the game, which will increase productivity.