The cult action game Outcast will receive a full-fledged sequel more than 20 years after its release

At the 10th Anniversary Showcase, THQ Nordic and the developers at Appeal Studios unveiled Outcast 2: A New Beginning, a full-fledged sequel to the 1999 action-adventure Outcast.

The events of Outcast 2: A New Beginning unfold on the planet Adelph, familiar from the first part (but in a different region), and the main character will again be the former special forces soldier Cutter Slade.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning’s story begins 20 years after the finale of the original game. On top of that, the sequel will offer a non-linear storyline that can be played at your own pace and in any order.

According to the developers, the main goal of Outcast 2: A New Beginning is to give fans “More Outcast”, but with graphics and gameplay brought up to modern standards, as well as a new storyline.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning’s open-world size is reported to be 64 square kilometers. Locations are going to do “Very vertical” – Cutter has a jetpack at his disposal.

Among other things, Outcast 2: A New Beginning promises “Rich single-user component”, emphasis on exploring the environment, a modular system for collecting weapons and the ability to use superpowers.

Outcast 2: A New Beginning is being created for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S using Unreal Engine 4. Development began in late 2018 and has almost reached alpha stage. The release dates are not named.