The eighth round of the Russian Football Championship starts on Saturday with three matches – 09/18/2021

MOSCOW, September 18. / TASS /. The eighth round of Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL) will start on Saturday with three matches. On this day, there will be meetings Ufa – Khimki, Krylya Sovetov – Rostov and Akhmat – Krasnodar.

The tour program will open with the match between Ufa and Khimki near Moscow, the meeting will be held in Ufa and will start at 14:00 Moscow time. The game will be able to visit no more than 1,000 fans. After seven rounds, Khimki occupies 13th place in the RPL standings, gaining six points. The Ufa club is in the 14th position with five points.

Last season, Khimki defeated Ufa twice in the RPL with a score of 2: 1. Prior to that, Ufa had twice won the Olympus – Football National League (FNL) matches in the 2012/13 season. As the press service of Khimki told TASS, midfielder Resiuan Mirzov flew with the team to Ufa, and this week he trained in the general group. Mirzov moved to Khimki from Spartak Moscow on loan on September 7, he missed the match against the red and white in the last round due to inflammation of the adductor muscles of the thigh.

In another match of the day, Krylia Sovetov will host Rostov at home, the meeting will start at 16:30 Moscow time. Samara with seven points are 11th in the RPL standings, the Rostov club has six points and is 12th. Rostov head coach Yuri Semin told TASS on Friday that the players Pavel Mamaev and Igor Kalinin have recovered from injuries and are training in the general group, while Khoren Bayramyan has not yet started training. The last match between the teams in the RPL took place on July 4, 2020 and ended in a goalless draw.

Also on Saturday Krasnodar will play away with Akhmat Grozny, the game will start at 19:00 Moscow time. The Krasnodar club is in seventh place with ten points. “Akhmat” with nine points is in tenth position. Last season, Akhmat twice defeated Krasnodar in the championship, the team won at home with a score of 2: 0, the away game ended with a score of 5: 0 in favor of Grozny.