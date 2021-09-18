The footballer of “Bayern” underwent heart surgery :: Football :: RBC Sport

Kingsley Coman was diagnosed with arrhythmia. He is expected to resume training in two weeks.

Bayern striker Kingsley Coman underwent heart surgery. This was reported on the club’s website.

“He had a slightly rapid heartbeat, a slight cardiac arrhythmia. The footballer underwent an examination, after which it was decided to carry out this procedure, “said Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“He feels very well, the pain in the wound is minimal. When the wound heals, he will start training again, ”added Nagelsman. He also noted that the 25-year-old footballer will return in 1.5-2 weeks.

Kingsley Coman has played for Bayern Munich since 2015, initially on loan for the team and signed to a full contract in 2017. Together with the club, he won the German championship six times, three times became the owner of the Cup and four times – the Super Cup of the country. He has also won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup with Bayern Munich.