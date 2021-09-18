The host of Match TV quit because of the broadcast with Buzova

Denis Kazansky left because of the popularity of Olga Buzova on Match TV

Photo: Personal page of Olga Buzova in Instagram

Sports commentator Denis Kazansky said that he left Match TV because “skill is turning into craft.” He was offended by the fact that the broadcast with the participation of the singer Olga Buzova became the brightest during Euro 2020.

“On the one hand, I started to get the feeling more and more that mastery is turning into a craft. I hosted the All for the Match program, and with each release it became less sporty. It’s hard for me to imagine that people who came to the channel because of Olga Buzova will watch the Russian Premier League, “Kazansky said in an interview with the Football Fabrika YouTube channel.

Previously, TV presenter, general producer of Match TV, Tina Kandelaki, also resigned. Now she appointed the deputy head of the Gazprom Media holding, which includes the TV channel, clarifies Pravda.Ru. It is noted that media manager Alexander Tashchin will now work in her place, RT reports.